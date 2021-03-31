Senior BJP Min Eshwarappa Accuses Karnataka CM Of Interfering In His Dept; Writes To Guv

Yet another turmoil hits the Yediyurappa government, BJP minister K S Eshwarappa, on Wednesday has written a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing CM B S Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet'. Citing several rules of Karnataka government transaction 1977, Eshwarappa alleged that the CM had sanctioned Rs 774 crores under his department - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, without his approval. Eshwarappa, who was once Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, has drifted apart from him since the cabinet expansion.

Eshwarappa writes to Gov

Listing three such cabinet allocations pushed by the CM without Eshwarappa's assent, the cabinet minister explained that Rs 65 crores was sanctioned by the CM for Bangalore Urban Zilla panchayat inspite of the allocation being only Rs 1.17 crores - neglecting all other 29 districts. In other instances, the CM had sanctioned Rs 460 crores for civil works ad Rs 774 crores for similar works without Eshwarappa's sanction. The Shivamogga veteran states that all orders have been stayed by his department, but the CM's office is allegedly pressuring the principal secretary to issue the order. Eshwarappa adds that PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Arun Kumar, and BL Santosh - the top BJP leadership, have been apprised of this issue. READ | As Karnataka records 9.8L Covid-19 cases, CM Yediyurappa says 'no lockdown in Bengaluru'

Rift in Karnataka cabinet

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13.

The four other new inductees' portfolios include - Umesh Katti (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs), S Angara (Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), Murugesh Nirani (Mines and Geology), C P Yogeshwar (Minor Irrigation department). Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly claimed that only those who blackmailed the CM "with a CD" were inducted. Others who expressed their grievances openly are - Mysore MLA Ramadoss, chief whip in Karnataka Assembly Sunil Kumar Karkala, Ron MLA Kalakappa Bandi and MLA from Belgaum (South) Abhay Patil. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.

