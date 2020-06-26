Senior Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Tests Positive For COVID-19

As the country grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader and Renowned Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has tested positive for COVID 19. As per sources, Singhvi has been advised home isolation till July 9, however it is speculated that the senior Congress leader may have mild COVID 19 symptoms, since the senior advocate was seen arguing his case on June 23 via Video Conferencing.

Meanwhile, many cases have been reported where Judges, lawyers, clerks and Court officials have been tested positive for COVID 19. Last month, the entire family of a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court quarantined themselves after their cook tested positive for COVID 19.

Following the surge in cases, the Madras High Court on June 5 decided to restrict its functioning once again and take up only select cases for hearing since three of its judges and a few more court staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day three senior Congress leaders from Gujarat, including a legislator, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, days after the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate Bharatsinh Solanki was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Furthermore, earlier this month BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia were found to be COVID positive. As per reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother were admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital in Saket after they allegedly showed symptoms of Coronavirus, 4 days ago. Scindia had complained of a sore throat and mild fever.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 4,90,401 of which 1,89,463 are active while 2,85,636 people have recovered. 15,301 people have died thus far, according to the Health Ministry.

