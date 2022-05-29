Senior Congress Leader Mukhyamantri Chandru Resigns From Party; Cites 'personal Reasons'

In a major jolt to the Karnataka Congress unit, senior party leader Mukhyamantri Chandru on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership. Citing personal reasons, the politician has tendered his resignation to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar.

The resignation letter dated 28/5/2022 goes on to explain his reason for resigning from the membership of the Congress party. Without raising any issues with the party, the senior party leader states:

"I joined the Congress party which has a long history in the country, in hopes of serving the people on a wide scale. Also, it has been an honest work satisfaction ever since I joined the party."

The letter also clarified that Chandru's resignation from the party has not risen from the assumption of responsibility as president of the party's cultural unit. In addition to that, he has also expressed gratitude towards all the party leaders and workers who have shown immense support to date.

In the meantime, while the senior party leader has not stated his reasons for quitting, reports suggest that Chandru who was awaiting a Member of Legislative Council or a Rajya Sabha ticket had left because he was not being considered for it and was not recognised for his service to the party.

Notably, this came just when Karnataka is gearing up for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to nominate its four vacant seats and also the MLC elections in the state.

MLC elections

The elections for the seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council were scheduled for June 3 which is to be elected by Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and all the three major political parties in the state -- Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), and Janata Dal (Secular) -JD(S).

Notably, the election was necessitated as the term of office of seven members is set to expire on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant, due to the retirement of MLCs -- Laxman Sangappa Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).

Earlier on Friday, seven candidates, who were in the fray for the election, were elected unopposed by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and were declared winners.

Rajya Sabha elections

Following the Election Commission of India's announcement to hold elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states and union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and three from Odisha on June 10, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to bag the four vacant seats in the state, while on the other hand, opposition parties including Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) are also in the race.