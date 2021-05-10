Last Updated:

'Senior' Congress Leader Nizami Laughs Heartily at Low Jibe On India; Netizens Say 'shame'

Congress leader Salman Nizami seemed unable to stop himself from revelling in an attempt to troll the country on its bid to become Open Defecation Free

Written By
Ankit Prasad
'Senior' Congress leader Nizami laughs heartily at low jibe on India; netizens say 'shame'

Image: PTI/Salman Nizami's Facebook composite


Congress leader Salman Nizami took trolling India to a new low on Monday by having a hearty and childish guffaw at an unsavoury twitter exchange that entailed abuse being aimed at the country.

Nizami, whom the Congress' National Herald newspaper describes as a senior leader, appeared to be unable to help himself from reveling in an insult to India amid his own campaign to push support for Palestine, what with Israel coming to India's aid against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Salman Nizami mocks India's sanitation plight

#IndiaStandsWithPalestine is a hashtag and conversation that Nizami was trying to 'trend' against #IndiaStandsWithIsrael which was also atop the Twitter charts at the time. During this, the screenshot of a person who claimed 'India and Israel problems are same' was shared, and received an unkind response. The reply read 'Sorry but we have toilets'. 

READ | Info on 58,000 public toilets available on Google Maps: Puri to Rajya Sabha New Delhi

Toilets and their construction in India is no laughing matter, with decades of apathy regarding sanitation causing the lack of facilities to impact a significant population in the country, and being detrimental to public health. The Modi government has since its inception taking up the construction of toilets on a war footing, with mixed results. It has also tried in various ways to incentivise their construction and use - particularly as a symbol for women's empowerment - an intent that one would hope would be laudable irrespective of politics of the day.

READ | Achieving a mammoth task, Indian Railways installs bio toilets in more than 68,000 coaches

In fact, it was to achieve universal sanitation coverage that the Prime Minister had launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As per the website, "Under the mission, all villages, Gram Panchayats, Districts, States and Union Territories in India declared themselves "open-defecation free" (ODF) by 2 October 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing over 100 million toilets in rural India". The claim being contentious is acknowledged in the very next paragraph which notes sustaining ODF behaviour as the goal of Phase 2.

READ | Provide hot water, evening tea, increase number of toilets in night shelters: Delhi minister

However, rather than regard the problem with the seriousness it deserves, Salman Nizami could seemingly only come up with 'Hahaha Ghazab bezzati hai yaar! (Hahaha what an amazing insult!)'

Netizens did not take it well, some replying in kind, and others emphasising that the politician had erred in his frivolity.

 

READ | Over 42k govt schools lack drinking water facility, more than 15k have no toilets: Edu Min
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND