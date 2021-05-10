'Senior' Congress leader Nizami laughs heartily at low jibe on India; netizens say 'shame'

Congress leader Salman Nizami took trolling India to a new low on Monday by having a hearty and childish guffaw at an unsavoury twitter exchange that entailed abuse being aimed at the country.

Nizami, whom the Congress' National Herald newspaper describes as a senior leader, appeared to be unable to help himself from reveling in an insult to India amid his own campaign to push support for Palestine, what with Israel coming to India's aid against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salman Nizami mocks India's sanitation plight

#IndiaStandsWithPalestine is a hashtag and conversation that Nizami was trying to 'trend' against #IndiaStandsWithIsrael which was also atop the Twitter charts at the time. During this, the screenshot of a person who claimed 'India and Israel problems are same' was shared, and received an unkind response. The reply read 'Sorry but we have toilets'.

Toilets and their construction in India is no laughing matter, with decades of apathy regarding sanitation causing the lack of facilities to impact a significant population in the country, and being detrimental to public health. The Modi government has since its inception taking up the construction of toilets on a war footing, with mixed results. It has also tried in various ways to incentivise their construction and use - particularly as a symbol for women's empowerment - an intent that one would hope would be laudable irrespective of politics of the day.

In fact, it was to achieve universal sanitation coverage that the Prime Minister had launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As per the website, "Under the mission, all villages, Gram Panchayats, Districts, States and Union Territories in India declared themselves "open-defecation free" (ODF) by 2 October 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing over 100 million toilets in rural India". The claim being contentious is acknowledged in the very next paragraph which notes sustaining ODF behaviour as the goal of Phase 2.

However, rather than regard the problem with the seriousness it deserves, Salman Nizami could seemingly only come up with 'Hahaha Ghazab bezzati hai yaar! (Hahaha what an amazing insult!)'

Netizens did not take it well, some replying in kind, and others emphasising that the politician had erred in his frivolity.

Instead of being ashamed that a PM had to take initiative in the year 2014 after being elected to create awareness program of Swachchata and building toilets. Else if Congress had been ruling the Nation, then people would still had sat on railway tracks and in open fields. A 1/2 — Reshmee Dey😃🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@deyr74) May 10, 2021

This is character of congress people inherited from people who started party..that is why India they are in 2 digit in democracy.. — Shailendra P Singh (@RujjanSingh) May 10, 2021

Aapki hi party ney 70 saal toilets nhi lagayeee ... Modi ji toh laga hi rahein hein — Harry Manchanda 👨‍💻🇮🇳🚀 (@HarmanManchanda) May 10, 2021