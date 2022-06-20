Senior Congress Leaders Slam Centre Over Agnipath Scheme; 'Making A Joke Of The Youth'

Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot among others are staging a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The Congress leaders are demonstrating against the Centre’s newly launched Agnipath scheme and the ED probe against Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress workers held a ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday, June 20. Top leaders, including Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy, and KC Venugopal were also present at the protest site. Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled appearance before the ED for the fourth round of questioning, the party called for a protest against the Central government for alleged “vendetta politics”. Amid the protest, several Congress leaders came forward to speak against the Centre over the Agnipath scheme.

Delhi | Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & other Congress leaders, workers stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar protesting against Agnipath scheme, ED probe against Rahul Gandhi and alleged attack on an MP pic.twitter.com/ZzfBSRvjCM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

'BJP is playing with the dreams of our soldiers': Sachin Pilot

Speaking about the Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, on Monday, lashed out at the Centre. Raising questions on how the country’s defence will fare under the scheme, he said, “BJP is playing with the dreams of our soldiers. China and Pakistan are our neighbours. How will we counter China and Pakistan after introducing Agnipath?” the Congress leader said while adding that his party was “with the youth who are protesting against Agnipath.”

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also came forward to dismiss the scheme. Terming it ‘dangerous’, he said, "Does BJP wish to make Agniveers as chowkidars and cloth washers? This scheme is very dangerous. They are making a joke of the youth,” CM Baghel said.

RS LoP Kharge launches attack on Centre over Agnipath

Speaking to the media, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, slammed the BJP-led Central government and alleged the Agnipath scheme of being a ‘recruitment’ for the RSS. “Does the government want to train 46,000 youths and take them to the RSS with Agnipath? I don’t know. Have you heard about something like this happening in any country where the government gives training of four years and leaves them be,” he asked while speaking from the Congress protest site.

“There are lakhs of permanent vacancies in the Defence. First fill those positions on a regular basis and train them. You just want to train them for four years, give them a stipend and keep them engaged for the elections,” Kharge said while launching an attack on the Centre over the scheme. Furthermore, he went on to claim that the ruling party introduced the new recruitment scheme to mislead the youth’s attention from the angst against inflation and unemployment in the country.

Rahul Gandhi's round 4 of ED interrogation today

Meanwhile, prompting more protests from the Congress, Rahul Gandhi was interrogated for three consecutive days from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from Congress leaders and workers. As per officials, the Gandhi scion was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version. Following this, he was called in today for the fourth round of interrogation. Meanwhile, the Opposition party has now decided to hold protests against the Centre.

So far, Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail regarding the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper. Investigators in the ED had also asked the Congress leader to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

(Image: ANI)