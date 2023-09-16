Senior Congress Leaders To Campaign For NSUI Candidates In DUSU Elections

Senior Congress leaders will campaign for NSUI candidates in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections, the party's Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely announced on Saturday.

Congress Working Committee member Alka Lamba, the party's former Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary and ex-MLAs Nasib Singh and Bisham Sharma will campaign for the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidates, Lovely said.

The party has begun preparations for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections at all districts and blocks and meetings were convened to mobilise support for the NSUI candidates, the Congress' Delhi unit said in a statement.

Announcing the names of 26 campaigners for the DUSU elections, Lovely appealed to Congress workers to make door-to-door visits in their respective areas to ensure support for the NSUI candidates.

The NSUI has fielded Hitesh Gulia for the president's post in the DUSU elections. Abhi Dahiya will contest for the post of vice-president, Yakshana Sharma for secretary and Shubham Kumar Chaudhary for joint secretary.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.