Senior Congress Netas Back Rahul Gandhi For Party Chief, As Its Election Circus Continues

Top Congress leaders backed Rahul Gandhi to be the party president, however, as he remains defiant and refuses to take up the responsibility, many in the party also feel that there are other people capable of taking up the top job of the grand old party, citing the overall sentiment in the party.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said that the party leaders have been urging Rahul Gandhi to be the president of the party but he hasn’t accepted the offer. “Nobody will be stopped from contesting for the Congress president elections. Anybody can contest. We have been requesting Rahul Gandhi to be the president of the party, which will strengthen the party unity, however, he has himself denied contesting (for the party president elections) and Sonia Gandhi also told us nobody from the Gandhi family will contest.”

Rahul Gandhi says no to post of party president

Years back, Rahul Gandhi had shown his disapproval to become the party president, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said and added that Sonia Gandhi also backed Rahul in his decision. “Rahul Gandhi had stated years back that he will not take over the post of the president of Congress. The position should be given to a Non-Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi was also of the same opinion,” Chowdhury said. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar also mirrored the opinion of other leaders who encouraged Rahul to take up the post, and said, “We appeal to Rahul to be back at helm (Sic).”

Congress attacks BJP on PFI raids

Meanwhile, Congress came down heavily on BJP over NIA's massive raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) offices across the country and leaders belonging to the outfit. Kharge accused the BJP of working against the opposition parties using the central agencies and also said that they want to crush the voice of the opposition. “They (BJP) are always working to arrest opponents, put them in jail, put CBI, ED, IT behind. They want that there should be no one (opposition) in this country and only they remain and if someone raises voice in democracy, they want to silence that voice too," said Kharge.

Moreover, Shivakumar levelled the allegation of PFI being provided money by the BJP during elections and stated, “PFI is funded by BJP during elections.” While Dinesh Gundu Rao, in-charge of All India Congress Committee of Goa, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry compared the BJP and PFI and accused the saffron party and outfit of having a communal ideology with the intention to divide the country. “BJP and PFI both believe in communal ideology. Both give provocative speeches. BJP’s organisation Bajrang Dal does the same what PFI is doing. They have a common agenda to divide the country,” he said.

Congress Vs G-23

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the party after a 50-year stint, wrote a scathing letter addressed to the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and sniped Rahul Gandhi for being responsible for the defeat in 39 out of 49 assembly elections between 2014 and 2022.

In addition, the Congress top brass is under pressure from party veterans who are part of the G-23 group, that was formed in August 2020, and collectively wrote to Sonia Gandhi about the organisational changes in the party. Notably, the group included sitting MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, five former Chief Ministers, members of the CWC and over a dozen former Union ministers with years of political experience.

In other significant political development, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and MP Shashi Tharoor have announced their candidacy for the upcoming Congress party president elections to be held on October 17, the results for which will be declared on October 19.

Image: PTI, ANI