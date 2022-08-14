Senior RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary To Be Bihar Assembly’s New Speaker: Sources

In a major political scoop from Bihar after CM Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP and allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the government, Republic TV has learnt that the post of the speaker will go to the latter. RJD senior MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is likely to be appointed as the speaker of the Bihar assembly. In other appointments, Republic TV has also picked up from sources that the arrangement between the RJD and Janata Dal United (JDU) will probably be similar to what it was with the BJP and JDU.

Accordingly, the configuration will have JDU retain all its cabinet berths, while the portfolios which were earlier with the BJP will be shared within the Mahagathbandhan fold, which includes majorly RJD, Congress and the left parties. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son is also likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

Coordination committee for smooth functioning

The newly formed government of the RJD-JDU under the Mahagathbandhan fold will have a coordination committee, which JDU was persistent about during the erstwhile government with BJP. This is to ensure the smooth functioning of the state government.

“The chief minister was strongly in favour of a coordination committee and we felt the same. No ally is likely to have any objection. It may, therefore, come up in due course,” CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav told PTI.

CM Nitish Kumar dumps BJP

Five years after forging an alliance with BJP and entering the NDA alliance, CM Nitish Kumar again made an exit and entered the Mahagathbandhan to ally with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Nitish Kumar earlier on August 9 officially announced his exit from the NDA and joined hands with RJD, Congress and the Left. He submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form a new government with the help of 164 MLAs.

He took oath on August 10 as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time. RJD de-facto head and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar / Awadh Bihari Chaudhary - Facebook