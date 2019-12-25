Sena MP Backs CAA, Amid CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ambiguous Stance

Even as Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assuaged the fears of those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday has backed both CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Sena MP Hemant Patil has reportedly written a letter to Hingoli District Magistrate favouring a pan-India NRC and the CAA.

Uddhav assures protestors

Assuring those protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill, CM Thackeray, on Friday said that the Act has not been implemented yet as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court. He added that there was no need for any misunderstanding leading to fears on the Act. He further appealed for peace and told protestors to not pay heed to those spreading violence.

"There are some misunderstandings arisen due to the Citizenship Act throughout the nation. Protests are prevalent throughout the country including some parts of Maharashtra where violence has erupted. But I want to say that there is no need for misunderstanding, the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Do not fall prey to those who are trying to harm the environment in Maharashtra," he said.

Anti-CAA protests in Maharashtra

Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements. Similar protests were witnessed in Nagpur where the Assembly was in session on Thursday and Friday. Protests were also held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Osmanabad.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Friday turned violent in Beed, Nanded and Parbhani districts of central Maharashtra with mobs pelting stones at the State Transport (ST) buses, the police said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured. The police managed to disperse the stone-pelters and the situation was now under control, they added. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.