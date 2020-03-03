BIG: BJP Tells Sena 'not To Worry' If Cong-NCP Snub It Over Muslim Quota; Invites Alliance

Differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government were out in the open yet again on Tuesday when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray contradicted NCP and said there is no proposal on Muslim reservation before Maharashtra government. Reacting on the development, Sena's ex-ally BJP has welcomed Uddhav's statement. Earlier, when the move was announced, the BJP had called it 'unconstitutional'

BJP will extend its support to Shiv Sena

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly on Tuesday assured Shiv Sena and the party "not to worry" if the Congress and NCP break ties with it over the issue of 5% reservation in educational institutes for Muslims. He also said that the BJP will extend its support to its old ally.

Thackeray's remarks came days after Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide 5% quota to Muslims in education. The NCP minister had also said the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon.

'We will check its validity once it comes to us'

"No proposal has come to me regarding Muslim reservation. We will check its validity once it comes to us. We have not taken any decision yet on it," Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway.

He also asked the BJP-led opposition to stop making a hue and cry over the issue. "I also urge those who are creating a ruckus on the issue to save your energy to use it when the issue comes up for discussion. The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up," Thackeray said.

"When the issue comes up before the government, we will check the legal validity and take a decision. My stand, as well as that of Shiv Sena, will be decided when the issue comes before us," Thackeray said.

'God is god and belongs to everyone'

The Chief Minister also said he is going to Ayodhya on March 7 to offer prayers to Lord Ram. "I have faith and therefore, I am heading (to Ayodhya) to get darshan of Lord Shriram. Where is the question of politics in having a glimpse of God? Where is politics in it? The doors of god don't get shut just because you formed an alliance with the Congress or some other party. God is god and belongs to everyone. I will go (to Ayodhya)," he said.

"Those (from among the alliance partners) who want to come, will come. Gods doors are not closed for anyone. Whenever they want to go, they can go (for seeking darshan). They may come with me (to seek darshan), may go before me or go there after I pay a visit (to the temple)," he said.

(With PTI inputs)