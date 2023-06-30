Senthil Balaji Dismissal: Anti-Governor Posters Surface In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to sanction a dismissal order against Minister V Senthil Balaji has triggered a poster war in the state. DMK supporters installed multiple posters near Anna Arivalayam, the party's headquarters in Chennai, asking the Governor about Union Ministers who are still in the Centre's cabinet with several cases registered against them.

Governor RN Ravi on Thursday (June 29) dismissed DMK Minister Senthil Balaji from the state Cabinet days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-job scam. The Governor said, "Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in several cases of corruption. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has consistently backed his jailed Minister, locked horns with the Governor. “The governor has no authority to dismiss a minister from the Cabinet. The government will face the issue legally," said Stalin in response to Governor's action. After massive backlash, the Governor has decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and has informed CM Stalin about the same in official communication.

Anti-Governor posters in Chennai

DMK supporters have installed anti-Governor posters across all the important areas of Chennai including Anna Arivalayam, Chepauk, and Alwarpet, among others. The text written on the poster begins with, "A question to Guindy.' The posters referred indirectly to the Raj Bhavan (Governor's house) which is located near Guindy.

The poster further reads that 34 out of 77 ministers in the Centre's cabinet are facing serious charges of murder, theft, and other heinous crimes. It also features multiple images of Union Ministers including Giriraj Singh, V Muralidharan, Aswini Kumar Chaubey, John Barla, Satyapal Singh Baghel, Nisith Pramanik, Pankaj Chaudhary and Ajay Kumar Mishra. The text written on the poster further reads, "Guindy, will you be able to write to Delhi dismissing all of the Union Ministers"?