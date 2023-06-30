Senthil Balaji Dismissal: Republic Accesses TN Governor's Letter To CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has raked up a row after he dismissed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers and later informed Chief Minister MK Stalin about his decision to keep his order "in abeyance”. Ravi informed CM Stalin that he would consult the Attorney-General for India and seek his legal opinion about the move.

Republic accesses Governor's letter

While an official confirmation from the Raj Bhavan is still being awaited regarding the abeyance of the order, a copy of the Governor's letter has been accessed by Republic Media Network.

The letter from the Governor to CM Stalin reads, "In reference to the previous order of today regarding the status of Thiru V Senthil Balaji. In this regard, I have been advised by the Honourable Union Minister of Home Affairs that it would be prudent to seek the opinion of the Attorney-General also. Accordingly, I am approaching the Attorney-General for his opinion. Meanwhile, the order of dismissal of the minister Thiru V Senthil Bajaj may be kept in abeyance until further communication from me".

Earlier, the Governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Following this, Stalin said the state government would challenge the Governor's decision legally.

In an official release, the Raj Bhavan in Chennai had said, "There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state." Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice," the release added.