Senthil Balaji files petition in SC challenging the decision of Madras HC

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs case filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 18) challenging the Madras High Court’s decision terming his arrest as “valid”.

Balaji’s petition challenges the order of Madras High Court judge Justice Karthikeyan, the third judge designated to hear the habeas corpus petition filed by his wife.

Balaji shifted to Puzhal Central Prison

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs case last month and remanded by a court here in judicial custody till July 26.

Following his arrest, he was hospitalized and underwent a coronary bypass surgery recently in a private hospital here. He was on Monday shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison.

Case against Balaji

The action against Balaji came after the Supreme Court permitted the central agency to continue investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

The central agency claimed to have found evidence throughout the investigation that showed he had accepted substantial sums in bribes in exchange for granting positions in the state transportation department. In response to a ruling from the top court, the ED and the IT department filed three cases in the subject.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.