Senthil Balaji To Remain Minister Without Portfolio: CM Stalin Writes To Guv N Ravi

Following the letters sent by the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to the Tamil Nadu Government regarding the order to dismiss Minister Senthil Balaji from the Tamil Nadu cabinet, huge opposition to the order has erupted. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin along with the DMK legal counsel took place at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat earlier in the day to decide on the next course of action.

While Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had stated that this order is not legally tenable and is constitutionally invalid, he also had stated that the Chief Minister would be writing a befitting response letter to the Governor.

According to the Chief Minister Office sources, a letter has been sent to the Raj Bhavan now. In the letter, Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that "Minister Senthil Balaji will continue to stay as a minister in the cabinet without a portfolio. According to the Indian constitution, the Governor's office does not have the right to take decisions and pass orders on such matters. The order passed is a violation of the Indian constitution".

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan issued a press release earlier

On June 29, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan issued a press release stating, "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in several cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,"

Senthil Balaji, the minister of excise, prohibition, and electricity for Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a long-running and complicated case involving an alleged "cash for jobs" fraud.

The arrest was termed by the DMK as an act of political vendetta. Senthil Balaji was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 in compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED started conducting searches at locations connected to Balaji on June 13 in Chennai's Karur and Erode after the Supreme Court ordered a police and ED inquiry into an alleged cash-for-jobs scandal involving the DMK leader.