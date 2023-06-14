Senthil Balaji's Arrest Bid To Insult DMK, Says Elangovan

Why are you reading this: Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's late night arrest in the cash-for-jobs scam has triggered a massive political fight in the state, with the DMK calling the arrest an act of political vendetta. Senthil Balaji, the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following the arrest, DMK leader Elangovan, speaking at the The Debate with Arnab on Republic said the ED's actions against Senthil Balaji and other DMK leaders are an insult to the MK Stalin-led regime in Tamil Nadu.

3 things you need to know:

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested on Wednesday following interrogation by the ED

DMK leader Elangovan termed ED's actions as an 'insult' to the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

Tamil Nadu has revoked general consent given to CBI under DPSEA

DMK leader Elangovan on Senthil’s arrest

Alleging that the ED's actions are targeted towards DMK and not Senthil, Elangovan said, "The corruption charges were made when he was minister in Jayalalitha government way back in 2014 and (the) high court had quashed it. Then they had gone with the data to the Supreme court as without data, Supreme Court would not have allowed for the trial to continue. Our charges are, now you come to the secretariat raid Senthil Balaji's office for an offence which happened in 2014 and now DMK is in power, this targeted towards the whole party and not an individual."

Answering a question on Balaji’s arrest, the DMK leader said, “Senthil Balaji will face charges in the court of law... These charges were made somewhere 10 years back. Now they had investigated the case and then gone to the court and the court quashed it. Then they went to Supreme Court they produced evidence and based on that evidence, the Supreme Court ordered that the trial should continue. But going to the state secretariat now when the matter had happened somewhere 10 years back when Jayalalitha was a chief minister is wrong.”

Chennai court sends Balaji to judicial custody

A Chennai court on Wednesday remanded the Tamil Nadu electricity minister to judicial custody till June 28 in connection with the money laundering case brought against him. The chief justice of the city Civil and Sessions Court of Chennai, however, granted Balaji permission to carry on receiving medical treatment at the Tamil Nadu Multi Super Specialty Hospital, where he is currently admitted.

The ED started conducting searches at premises connected to Balaji on Tuesday in Chennai, Karur, and Erode after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED inquiry into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam involving him.

After Balaji was moved to the hospital, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met him. Earlier, the DMK chief had called the ED investigation against Balaji "intimidation politics". Stalin had said the ED personnel were "enacting a drama" and "physically and mentally troubling" Balaji under the alleged pretext of the probe.

Stalin's govt revokes general consent

Following the arrest, the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government revoked its general consent given in compliance to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act which permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to function freely in the state. Consequently, the central investigating agency will need to secure approval from the state administration before initiating any probe in the state of Tamil Nadu.

With Tamil Nadu revoking general consent, the total number of states which have put curbs on the agency has gone up to 10. Other states that have revoked general consent include West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala, Mizoram and Rajasthan. Despite the withdrawal of general consent, the CBI will still be able to probe previous cases unless the state government specifically withdraws consent. Additionally, the investigation agency may continue to look into matters designated to it by a court order.