Mysuru Rape Case: Kumaraswamy Slams K'taka Govt Over 'inaction', Demands 'serious Action'

JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday, 27 August, said that the state government should take rape cases "more seriously". Criticising the government for "lack of action" in such cases, the former CM also suggested that the state must look at the actions taken by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government in such cases. Kumaraswamy, while speaking on the Mysuru rape case, also accused that the state government of allowing “youngsters to have liquor in deserted places”.

Kumaraswamy, while speaking on the case, suggested the Karnataka Police must take grave actions against the alleged rapists of a college student near Mysuru. He urged the state to look at how Hyderabad Police deals with perpetrators of rape cases. “I appreciate the Hyderabad police in dealing with a rape case. What did they do finally? Unless stringent action is taken, things will not improve. Culprits in a sexual assault case usually get jail time and then secure bail. This is not effective to control such crimes,” Kumaraswamy said.

“The State government should be serious about such (rape) incidents. Serious action must be taken in such incidents as it was done in Andhra Pradesh. There's state government's fault in allowing youngsters to have liquor in open, deserted spaces,” he added. Earlier in 2019, the Hyderabad Police had shot dead four men who raped a female veterinarian and burnt her body at Shamshabad. The police had claimed that the accused snatched weapons and attacked them while being taken to the crime spot for recreating the crime. The police personnel fired back and killed the attackers.

Mysuru rape case

A college student was gang-raped by miscreants near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru in Karnataka. According to reports, the victim along with her male friend had gone to the Chamundi hills on Tuesday night when the duo was attacked by some youths. A gang of perpetrators allegedly attacked the boy with a stone and gang-raped the girl. A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the boy and an investigation is underway. The victim, who is currently in critical condition at the hospital, is yet to submit her statement to the police.

