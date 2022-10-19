'Serious Irregularities' Plague Congress President Election; Tharoor Camp Complains

The credibility of the Congress president election suffered a serious blow after the Shashi Tharoor camp alleged "extremely serious irregularities" in Uttar Pradesh. This assumes significance as 1247 out of over 9000 delegates who were eligible to vote in this election were from UP. In a letter addressed to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry on Tuesday, Tharoor's chief election agent Salman Soz demanded that the votes from UP should be discarded during the results failing which the election can't be deemed free and fair.

To buttress his point, he highlighted that the poll agents raised concerns about the lack of a proper sealing mechanism for ballot boxes. According to him, the lack of official seals on any of the 6 ballot boxes makes the voting in UP void. He also cried foul over the fact that three additional persons allegedly aligned with Mallikarjun Kharge were sitting in every booth and were behaving like presiding officers whose role was to check the delegate card of voters and match them with government ID cards. For instance, Soz claimed that Omveer Yadav, a proposer of Kharge was one such person present inside the booth.

The Shashi Tharoor camp also alleged, "We suspect voter fraud in this election. There were delegates who were not present in the Lucknow area on the day of voting and their votes were cast. There were complaints from people about not being allowed to cast their votes since others had already cast their votes". Moreover, Soz objected to the absence of a polling sheet at the end of the election process in Lucknow. He also accused AICC secretaries in-charge of UP of influencing the delegates by visiting different polling booths.

Maintaining that they kept quiet in the party's interest even when they saw unfair and unjust treatment that prevented them from operating on a level-playing field, the Tharoor camp said, "We did not contest this election to accept business as usual. We are ready to fight for the integrity of this election. Winning or losing matters little given both contestants are part of the same family. However, it matters greatly to our campaign, our volunteers and our supporters, that we ensure that the Indian National Congress emerges stronger after this election. It can only do so if we are able to certify the integrity of this election."

Salman Soz added, "We do not see how this election can be deemed free and fair if the tainted process of Uttar Pradesh is allowed to stand. We therefore demand that all votes from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid. Whether you wish to declare that publicly or not, we leave to your good judgment. We reserve the right to do what we believe is in the best interests of the party."

Though multiple Congress state units passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi for the party's top post, he refused to contest this time. After Ashok Gehlot and Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the race, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination. Perceived as the choice of the Gandhis, Kharge was up against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who didn't even receive the support of G23 leaders. While the voting took place on October 17, the counting of votes is underway at present.