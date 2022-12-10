Set To Be Gujarat CM Again, Bhupendra Patel Vows UCC Talks In First Cabinet Meet

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat MLAs elected Bhupendra Patel as the leader of the legislative party during the first Cabinet meeting, the re-elected Chief Minister vowed to bring the Uniform Civil Code in the state soon. Referring to the implementation of UCC in Gujarat, Patel informed that a committee has been formed and work will be done based on its recommendation.

“The committee regarding the formation of Uniform Civil Code has been formed and work will be done on the basis of their recommendation,” the reelected Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Patel to continue as Gujarat CM

Days after registering a massive win in the Gujarat Assembly polls, the newly-elected BJP MLAs on Saturday during their first Cabinet meeting re-elected Bhupendra Patel as the leader of the legislative party, meaning that he will continue as the Gujarat Chief Minister for a second straight term.

“The newly-elected MLAs met today at ‘Kamalam’, where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat was unanimously approved,” the BJP said in a statement.

Notably, in efforts to pave way for the formation of a new government in the state, Patel, along with his entire cabinet, on Friday resigned from the post of Chief Minister. The development came after BJP registered a landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly polls by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, December 8.

Patel to take oath on December 12

The oath-taking ceremony of the new government of Gujarat will take place on December 12. The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP on December 8 registered a historic victory in Gujarat breaking the Congress' record of winning 149 seats in 1985 in the state, which remained to be the record for the highest number of seats won by a single political party until BJP breached the mark and won a massive 156 seats in the 182-seat Assembly.