Set To Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CM, BJP's Renu Devi Says 'Sushil Modi Will Guide Us'

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, BJP leader Renu Devi expressed gratitude towards all the national leaders of BJP and NDA including PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Calling former Deputy CM Sushil Modi a 'political leader', Renu Devi said that everyone is a party worker irrespective of their positions and posts. This comes just hours after news broke out that Bihar may have not one but two Deputy CMs - likely to be BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi - under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar who is scheduled to take oath at 4:30 pm on Monday, November 16.

"I would like to thank all the national party leaders including PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, who felt that I am worthy for this position. In our party, all of us are party workers and Bhai (Sushil Modi) is a party worker and so are we. But what truly matters is that bhai is a leader and we hope and plan to work under his leadership and guidance. My brother is not angry about this change, in fact, he is happy that this move will help the family (BJP) to expand. And in order to expand the family, two Deputy CM have been selected this time. This is why, I would like to wholeheartedly thank Sushil Modi ji and I believe that as a senior leader, guardian and member of our family, he will continue to guide us with his experience and knowledge," said BJP leader Renu Devi.

Responding to a question about being a woman face of the party and Bihar politics, Renu Devi said, "Yes, a large number of women voters in Bihar vote for NDA because they trust NDA to ensure their safety and security from crimes as well as financial security and employment opportunities. Bihar is progressing with each passing day and women play a significant role in the progress of that state. We are going to ensure that we uplift all the women who work hard including those who work at Anganwadis and self-help groups. We all will work hard and work together to take Bihar towards progress."

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad: Bihar will have 2 Dy CMs

Following Bihar election results, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad told Republic TV that the state will have two Deputy CMs. He further informed that his name was proposed by the former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi while adding that BJP and JDU will now work in collaboration as partners. This comes just as JDU chief Nitish Kumar was elected as NDA legislature party leader before he takes oath as the Bihar CM once again. He also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will also attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM Nitish Kumar, along with other ministers.

Former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi has been a known name for a long time now and when asked about the change, Tarkishore Prasad said that Sushil Modi is the one who proposed his name for the position. He further informed that the new elected Deputy CMs will work under the guidance of Sushil Modi.

