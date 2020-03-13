Setback After Setback: Congress Leaders Including Multiple MLAs Could Join BJP In Assam

A major setback is on its way to the Congress party in Assam, as at least three Congress MLAs will be joining the BJP. As of now, however, only one has been confirmed.

With the State likely to go to polls in April 2021, switching from one party to another has already started among the politicians in Assam. Congress is the one who is all set to receive the blows. In a major development in the state on the political front, at least three Congress MLAs will soon switch over to the BJP. Among them, Rajdeep Goala from Barak Valley is one who is likely to switch at any point in time.

Speaking on the developments outside the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday, NEDA Convener and BJP leader Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that not only Goala but many others are also in the line to join the BJP.

"Rajdeep Goala, two time MLA from Lakhipur constituency in Barak Valley, will join the BJP at any point of time. There are also two to three other leaders who will be joining shortly," Dr. Sarma said.

He further added that many Congress leaders are frustrated and not happy with the party leadership for joining hands with the AIUDF. "They don't want to be a part of Congress because of their alliance with the AIUDF," Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

"The people of the State will never accept this unholy alliance for another 50-100 years to come," he said.

In all probability, Goala will be joining the BJP during the current Budget session itself, which ends on March 27.

'BJP wants to divert the attention'

Meanwhile, when asked about these developments, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi declined to respond to any questions by Republic Media Network.

However, reacting on the same, senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain said that it's a happy day and he doesn't want to comment on other issues, as the Congress and AIUDF leaders came out after filing the nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"It's a happy day, but by talking about other issues, the BJP wants to divert the attention. So, I'm not going to step into their trap," Rakibul Hussain said.

He further alleged that the BJP fears the alliance of Congress and AIUDF and that's the reason why they are trying to divert the attention of the people. Interestingly, none of the Congress leaders ruled out the possibility of at least three Congress sitting MLAs joining the BJP.

