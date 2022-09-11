In a big setback for Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav declared that he would not ally with Samajwadi Party once again. Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh MLA made it clear that he wants to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and become a part of the next government at the Centre. Refusing to rule out an alliance with BJP, Yadav said that he will reveal his cards closer to the election.

PSP(L) president Shivpal Yadav remarked, "I have started the preparations for 2024. As far as the alliance talk is concerned, I won't go with Samajwadi Party. There is no chance of that. I have been cheated many times. When the election is near, I will reveal whom I want to forge an alliance with. Right now, I am strengthening my party organization."

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, Shivpal Yadav formed PSP(L) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, his nephew announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) for the UP Assembly election after meeting his uncle on December 16, 2021. While Shivpal Yadav retained his seat contesting the election on an SP ticket, the party could win only 111 seats as against BJP who romped to a second successive win by bagging 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Prayagraj, UP | I want to actively be a part of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls & government.The coming days will tell whether an alliance with BJP will happen or not. But I won't compromise & go back with Samajwadi Party as they have cheated me many times: PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/dLtGCtCzu1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2022

Shivpal Yadav at loggerheads with SP

The uneasy truce between Shivpal Yadav and SP unraveled after the election results when the former complained that he was not invited to a meeting of MLAs in which his nephew was elected as the Legislative Party leader. Thereafter, he skipped a meeting of alliance leaders called by Akhilesh Yadav and met UP CM Yogi Adityanath. This set the rumour mills abuzz about the possibility of the PSP(L) chief joining the BJP and getting a ticket to contest the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat or a Rajya Sabha berth.