Setback For BJP As Mamata's Former Aide Mukul Roy Likely To Rejoin TMC Today: Sources

In a massive development, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's former key aide and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy is likely to rejoin TMC at 2 pm on Friday. This comes amid weeks of speculation regarding his political future after BJP failed to make the desired impact in the Assembly polls. He was also reportedly miffed as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post.

As per sources, Roy will be formally inducted into the party in the presence of Banerjee at the latter's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. An accused in the Narada sting operation case, he had resigned from TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later. Subsequently, he was made the national vice-president of the BJP in September 2020. While he won the Krishnanagar North seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA.

Earlier, Roy's son had stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. This was seen as an indication that the Roy father-son duo is not on the same page as the BJP leadership. The change in the political equations was also visible after Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Mukul Roy's wife Krishna at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke to the BJP national vice-president. However, Roy's absence at an important organizational meeting of the saffron party and his silence on the post-poll violence set the rumour mills abuzz. Multiple other leaders including Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu and Dipendu Biswas have publicly expressed a desire to rejoin the Mamata Banerjee-led party after the election results.

TMC overcomes BJP challenge in Assembly polls

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent, 76.90 per cent and 78.32 per cent respectively. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%.

While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. However, barring the Nandigram MLA, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat. On the other hand, the Left-Congress-ISF alliance was routed failing to win even a single seat in the polls.