Setback For BJP As Tripura MLA Ashish Das Set To Join TMC In Kolkata

In a fresh jolt to Bharatiya Janta Party in Tripura, MLA Ashish Das is reportedly all set to join Trinamool Congress. However, this is not an unexpected development as Das has been critical of Chief Minister Biplab Deb and has spoken against him in several public events. Recently, the politician was reported praising West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and claimed her to be the face of opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after her spectacular win from Bhabanipur. Ashish Das is currently in Kolkata.

West Bengal | Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress. Presently, he is in Kolkata. — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

“Mamata Banerjee has been a choice of many people for the post of Prime Minister. We have not seen any Bengali become Prime Minister till now,” Ashish Das told reporters in West Bengal.

BJP MLA Ashish Das critical of Tripura leadership

On Saturday, Das had visited the TMC office in Kolkata, triggering speculation that he might be on his way out of the BJP. While praising Bengal CM, he had also launched a scathing attack on his party leaders, alleging that BJP-ruled states such as Tripura, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were being ruled like dictatorships. Reacting to Das's sharp attack, BJP Tripura leader chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty had said that they are keeping a watch on party leaders and will take action whenever required. As for Mamata Banerjee, he said, there was no reason to praise the TMC supremo as people in West Bengal have started realising their mistake in voting for her party after the poll-related violence there. “We feel that he (Ashish Das) is confused,” he said.

Notably, Ashish Das was one of the seven MLAs who had recently met the national leadership of the party and to demand the ouster of CM Biplab Kumar Deb. The MLAs had reportedly termed Biplab Deb as 'dictatorial and unpopular.' The MLAs were led by Sudip Roy Barman, who had claimed that he is supported by at least nine MLAs in the house of 60 members in Tripura. Other MLAs who had reached Delhi include Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma and Ram Prasad Pal.