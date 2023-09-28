Setback For BRS: Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Son Join Congress Ahead Of Telangana Polls

Days after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Telangana MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao joined the Congress party along with his supporters on Thursday. Hanumantha Rao along with his son joined the grand old party in the presence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress’ Telangana unit chief Anumula Revanth Reddy and other state leaders welcomed the father-son duo during the event.

In another political development, former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Vemula Veeresham too joined the Congress on Thursday giving a double jolt to the ruling party in Telangana ahead of the state assembly election.

It is being claimed that the Congress is all set to give tickets to Hanumantha Rao and his son from their desired constituencies. However, no official announcement for the same has been made by the party.

MLA Hanumantha Rao had earlier quit BRS after his son was denied ticket

The political dynamics appear to be changing rapidly in the poll-bound Telangana leading to a more intense political battle in the state. All the political parties are going all out to ensure a complete mandate in the assembly polls.

Earlier, MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao had quit the BRS on September 22 after his son was denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Rao announced the decision through a video message and had declared that he would soon inform about his new political direction.

Mynampally Hanumantha Rao is a sitting MLA representing the Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad. Notably, the BRS party had decided to field him again from the same constituency, however, denial of ticket to his son from the Medak constituency of Telangana made him upset, leading to his decision to quit the party. The BRS has fielded sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy from the Medak constituency.

Rao’s name was also included in the list of 115 candidates released by the BRS party earlier.

On the other hand, after quitting the party, Hanumantha Rao had said that his decision to quit the BRS party was based on the demands of the people of his constituency and his supporters. He had also hinted that he might contest the elections as an independent candidate.