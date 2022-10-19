Setback For Congress In Himachal; Vikram Singh Steps Down After Being Denied Poll Ticket

In a big setback for Congress ahead of Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh, leader Aditya Vikram Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday, October 19. Singh was seeking a ticket from Banjar, a Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Kullu district, which was given to Pandit Khimi Ram Sharma instead. Miffed, Singh resigned from the party.

Big setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 elections, Singh fought in the constituency on a Congress ticket, and was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's Surender Shourie by a margin of 3,240 votes. The Congress candidate secured 24,767 votes (45.87%) against 28,007 votes of the BJP candidate(51.87%).

Singh's defeat in the last elections is being seen as one of the reasons for him not being announced the candidate by Congress from the constituency. The Congress on October 18 released its first list of 46 candidates- mostly comprising its sitting MLAs. Mukesh Agnihotri, its legislature party leader, has been fielded from Haroli in Una district. The party nominated former state Congress chiefs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Kuldeep Singh Rathore from Nadaun and Theog, respectively. Former state minister and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Asha Kumari has been fielded from her Dalhousie seat.

#BREAKING | Congress faces setback in Himachal Pradesh: Vikram Singh resigns after he was denied ticket in upcoming assembly elections - https://t.co/V11V1Gkk1y pic.twitter.com/7xKRbhJuUC — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

Voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

In the 68-member assembly, the BJP currently has 43 members and the Congress 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the hill state this time and has made a number of promises to the electorate, including the implementation of old pension scheme in the state.

