In a major development in Manipur politics, five of six Janata Dal (United) MLAs “merged” themselves with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. The development comes as a major setback to the JD(U) and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been fostering national ambition for the 2024 election.

In a bulletin issued last night, Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JDU MLAs under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The deserters include Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, representing the Thangmeiband constituency, Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Mohammed Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), and LM Khaute, MLA from Churachandpur.

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had won six seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly earlier this year and extended their support to the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The sixth JD(U) legislator who did not defect to the BJP is Mohammed Nasir, who was elected from the Lilong constituency.

The move by the MLAs comes weeks after Nitish Kumar dumped BJP for the second time in nine years and joined forces with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and other parties in Bihar.

In a similar event in Arunachal Pradesh, six of the seven JD(U) MLAs defected to the BJP in December 2020. The remaining lone MLA Techi Kaso also switched over to the ruling party in Arunachal in August this year. JD(U)'s only MLA in Nagaland had too left the party a few years ago. With the latest defection in Manipur, Nitish Kumar's party has only one legislator in the entire Northeast region.

Nitish Kumar's national ambitions

The development comes just a day ahead of JDU's national executive meeting, which is likely to be a launch pad for Nitish Kumar's projection as the opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

JD(U) national general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said around 110 party leaders from across the country, including presidents from its 26 state units, will attend the national executive meeting on Saturday.

More than 250 party leaders will attend the national council on Sunday. Kumar is expected to address the conclave on both days.

On his part, the Bihar CM has consistently sought to play down speculation about his national ambition. "Please leave aside such questions. (chhodiye ye sab baat),"he told journalists on Friday.