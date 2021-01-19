Setback For SP Leader Azam Khan; UP Govt Takes Back 173 Acres Of Land From Jauhar Trust

In a major setback for former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Rampur district administration on Tuesday passed an order, taking back 173 acres of land of Jauhar Trust, headed by him and his family.

Additional District Government Counsel (Revenue) Ajay Tiwari said the order to take back the land was passed after the court found that the Jauhar Trust was not following the conditions set by the state government during the sale of the land in 2005.

One of the conditions set by the state government was that the land would be used for charitable work, which was not being done. The UP Revenue Act rules were also being violated by the Trust. According to Tiwari, Azam Khan had also taken over some portion of the land which was supposed to be a public road, and some Enemy Property has been acquired by the Trust for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Following the court order, the land will now be registered in the name of the government in revenue records, under the category of gram sabha land.

The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by the Jauhar Trust, spans across 300 acres of land in the Rampur district. The Trust is headed by Azam, who has been in prison along with his son Abdullah since February last year, while his wife, Tanzeen Fatima, was granted bail in December. The three had surrendered before the court in a forgery case on February 26. Azam Khan has been slapped with 13 cases by the Uttar Pradesh government from the year 2006-2016, in connection with land grabbing.

