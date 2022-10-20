Setback For TMC's Manik Bhattacharya As SC Rejects Plea Challenging His Arrest In SSC Scam

In a big setback to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya, the Supreme Court has rejected his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering matter relating to the alleged irregularities with the SSC recruitment scam case.

The SC bench consisting of Justices Anirudhha Bose and Vikram Nath dismissed Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging his arrest by ED. In his plea, Manik Bhattacharya had urged the apex court to declare his arrest in relation to proceedings initiated on the basis of ECIR and summons dated October 14, 2022, issued by the ED, Kolkata-II Zonal Office as illegal and to release him immediately in connection with the matter.

#BREAKING | Big setback for TMC MLA; Supreme Court dismisses Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging ED arrest in West Bengal SSC scam case - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/6JD75GTyeg — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

Notably, on October 11, the ED arrested the TMC leader in connection with the SSC recruitment scam case. An MLA from Palashipara, he was removed as the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in June on the directions of the Calcutta High Court owing to alleged illegalities in the recruitment of teachers in state-run primary schools. While his residential premises were searched by the ED on July 22, he was questioned by the central agency five days later.

It is pertinent to mention that another TMC MLA and ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee is already in judicial custody in this case. On September 28, a special PMLA court rejected his bail plea taking into account the 'gravity and seriousness' of the offence and extended his stint in prison till October 31.

West Bengal SSC recruitment scam case

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs 20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

Under fire from BJP, Banerjee not only sacked Chatterjee from the Cabinet but also removed him from all party posts. While his judicial custody was extended till September 28, a Kolkata court remanded him to CBI custody on September 16. On September 19, the ED filed a 172-page charge sheet before the PMLA court at the Bankshall Court against Chatterjee, Mukherjee and 6 other companies. The ED claimed that approximately Rs 100 crore was recovered in the form of cash and assets of Mukherjee and submitted that the amount could go up to Rs 150 crore.