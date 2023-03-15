Setback For Uddhav: Ex-Maha Minister Deepak Sawant Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In another setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Deepak Sawant was considered close to Thackeray's family.

This development comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month recognised Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the name and party's 'bow and arrow' symbol to the group.

Sharing the stage with Eknath Shinde, Sawant said, "I have worked with Eknath Shinde as a cabinet minister. I don't have hard feelings for anyone"

"I only want to work. I don't want any position. I had written to him asking for work that he has accepted today. I have only worked in the name of Shiv Sena," Sawant added.

Welcoming the former close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shide said, "I welcome Dr Deepak Sawant to our Shiv Sena party. We will benefit from his experience."

Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was a cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government. He was dropped from the cabinet and denied a ticket for legislative council election by Uddhav Thackeray in 2018.

On Monday, Bhushan Desi, the son of Thackeray's trusted aide Subhash Desi, joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Subhash is considered among the top loyalists of Uddhav Thackeray's family for the past several years.

“I have spoken to my father Subhash Desai. I have joined the Shinde camp because I like their working pattern,” Bhushan said after officially joining the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.