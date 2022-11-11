Setback To Delhi's DY CM Sisodia As SC Refuses To Seek Centre's Reply On His New Affidavit

In a blow to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Supreme Court stated that it won't ask the Centre to reply to his affidavit over paralysis in administration. Appearing for the AAP leader, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the affidavit in the SC, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain noted that this is a very incorrect practice. Asserting that the affidavit shows 'political propaganda', he claimed that it was shared with the media before. Singhvi retorted, "Today every bureaucrat is not answering my call. I am mentioning because if they want to file a reply they can file. I have not given any copy to the press".

At this juncture, CJI DY Chandrachud told the Congress leader that he could have said this without filing an affidavit as well. He observed, "This is a political issue but we will deal with it constitutionally. We will not ask for a reply now otherwise people will start filing affidavits till the last date". However, Singhvi argued that the context of a legal issue gets vilified if the factual scenario is not presented. Thereafter, the CJI said, "We will freeze the pleadings now and let the constitution bench take up the matter now". This bench is hearing a dispute between the AAP government and the Centre regarding the control over administrative services in Delhi.

Manish Sisodia's affidavit

Amid AAP's feud with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Manish Sisodia filed an additional affidavit before the SC on Wednesday. He complained that the governance in the national capital has been compromised after VK Saxena was appointed as the LG. According to him, any cooperation between civil servants and the elected government is sought to be penalized. He further added that bureaucrats do not attend meetings, do not take calls from Ministers, and disobey their orders. Sisodia is under the scanner in the Delhi liquor scam.

Manish Sisodia alleged, "The power to assign posts, effect transfers within the Government of NCT of Delhi and discipline the civil servants is exercised by the Central Government/Lieutenant Governor. Given this regime introduced by the impugned notification, it is not surprising that civil servants in the Government of NCT of Delhi have become indifferent to the elected government. The net result is that the basic day-to-day functioning of the Government of NCT of Delhi stands completely jeopardized. The problem has become even more acute with the appointment of the incumbent Lieutenant Governor earlier this year."