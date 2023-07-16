Setback To Opposition Unity, OP Rajbhar Joins NDA Ahead Of July 18 Meet

In a major setback to the Opposition's unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The SBSP chief met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi making his entry into the BJP-led NDA official. Notably, SBSP was an ex-ally of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) as they fought the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together, however, the alliance lasted only for a few months and was ended in July last year.

Addressing a press conference following his entry in NDA, the SBSP chief said, "I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along."

It is important to note that SBSP fought the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in alliance with the BJP. In fact, Rajbhar even served as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet till 2019. He was later sacked over allegations of 'anti-alliance activities'. It was then he joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav for the 2022 Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the BJP's move to reunite with Rajbhar is speculated to enhance the presence of saffron camp-led NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah welcomes NDA's old partner

Informing the same, Amit Shah took to Twitter and wrote, "Met OP Rajbhar ji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will get further strength."

Opposition unity in trouble?

While opposition parties are trying hard to unite against the ruling BJP for 2024, Rajbhar's decision to return to the NDA is speculated to give a setback to the Opposition's dream to oust BJP from the Centre. Following the June 23 huddle which saw the participation of over 15 opposition parties in Bihar's Patna, the parties are all set to meet again on July 17 and 18 in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

According to media sources, top leaders of at least 24 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also likley to attend the meeting.