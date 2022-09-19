'Our Ideology Is The Same': Amarinder Singh Merges PLC With BJP, Brings Top Leaders Along

In a major political update from the state of Punjab, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with seven former MLAs and one MP joined the BJP on September 19 at the party office, by merging his party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), with the saffron party.

#BREAKING | Top BJP Ministers address press conference after former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins the BJP. Tune in to watch- https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/xVOsk5Zqj2 — Republic (@republic) September 19, 2022

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the event, where they gave the party ticket to the former Punjab CM. Later, other office-bearers and district presidents of the PLC will join the saffron party in a separate event in Chandigarh next week.

After merging with BJP, Captain addressed the press, and stated, "I decided to join BJP after a discussion. I had informed the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah , and JP Nadda that I would join after my spinal surgery. Our ideology is same as BJP."

Welcoming Captain Amarinder Singh to the party, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also addressed a press conference and stated, "We welcome the Captain who is the former CM of Punjab in BJP. Amarinder Singh believed in nation first. Captain always places nation first before the party. Today PLC, in Captain's presence, has merged with BJP. Punjab is a border state. It is necessary to ensure the safety and security of Punjab. BJP always believes in nation first and then party. Discussions of the extension of BSF in Punjab was discussed. Captain always supported it. Captain's thoughts and ideology matches with the BJP.

"Captain's thoughts and ideology matches with the BJP. PM removed blacklisted Sikhs, he approved the Kartarpur corridor project. The Sikh community has contributed a lot. BJP has always respected the Sikh community," Tomar added.

Earlier in the day, Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi ahead of the PLC-BJP merger. Captain had formed his own party- PLC- in 2021, after resigning from Congress following his highly controversial exit as Chief Minister, and was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. He recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, and held meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, ahead of joining the BJP.

