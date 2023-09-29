Seven Time MLA Devi Singh Bhati Returns To BJP Ahead Of Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Devi Singh Bhati, a former minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with several new inductees, in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Jaipur on Thursday. Notably, the development came ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled to take place by the year end.

Bhati rejoined the BJP in the presence of state party President CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and in-charge Arun Singh.

"Former minister and seven-time former MLA Devi Singh Bhati joined the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party. In the past too, BJP has taken advantage of his experiences, now with his joining the party again, BJP has become stronger. He once again joined the BJP family,” the Bharatiya Janata Party said in a post on X.

Notably, Bhati has returned to the BJP after a gap of five years. “Due to certain circumstances I was separated at some point. Whatever grievances there were have gone away. I have also spoken to Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. We both are satisfied. Together we will form the BJP government in 2023," Bhati said after joining the BJP.

in addition to Bhati, CLC Coaching Director Shravan Choudhary, former BSP candidate from Bandikui Bhagchand Saini, and BL Ranwan of Getwell Hospital Sikar also joined the saffron camp.

The seven-time MLA, Devi Singh Bhati, tendered his resignation in 2019 after he was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. His decision came after the saffron party decided to field BJP MP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner seat.

"I've resigned due to anti-party activities of Bikaner MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal. I told about this to all senior party leaders about this but it seems they have made up their mind to give him the ticket again,” Bhati said in 2019 after submitting his resignation.

Who is Devi Singh Bhati?

A seven-time MLA, Bhati was elected for the first time from Kolayat Assembly constituency in 1980. Since then, he had been continuously elected as an MLA from this seat till 2008. However, he lost the election in 2013. In 2018, BJP had given ticket to his daughter-in-law Poonam Kanwar, but she too lost the elections.

(With agency inputs)