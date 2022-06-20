Several BSP Leaders From MP, Including Close Associate Of Late Kanshi Ram, Join AAP

The BSP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Puran Singh Ahirwar and a nephew of the party's founder Kanshi Ram joined the AAP in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said on Monday.

Along with them, 17 other BSP leaders from Madhya Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Ashok Tanwar, a former Congress leader who joined ranks with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently, was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the new entrants at the party headquarters, Sanjay Singh said, "Inspired by the policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Puran Singh Ahirwar, who is the BSP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, is joining the Aam Aadmi Party family along with his supporters today." Ahirwar was a private secretary of BSP's founder late Kanshi Ram, who dedicated his entire life to the cause of working for the welfare of the Bahujan society, he said "Kanshi Ram's nephew Balwinder Singh is also joining the AAP," Singh added.

"I put forth the reasons for the dismal performance of the party in Madhya Pradesh in front of senior BSP leaders and demanded some changes in the organisation for the upcoming assembly elections, but I was not listened to," Ahirwar said after joining the AAP.

"Today, (BSP supremo) Mayawati Ji has given place to three members of her family in the national executive," Ahirwar alleged, adding he tendered his resignation from the BSP on social media.

"Many of my friends joining AAP have also resigned (from the BSP) and the others would do so in coming days," he added.

