Several MNS Leaders Join Shiv Sena In CM Thackeray's Presence Amid Loudspeaker Row

In a massive setback for Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), its several office-bearers from Thane have jumped ship to join the Shiv Sena. Moreover, the former MNS office-bearers who have joined Shiv Sena also include two ex-councillors from Kalyan-Dombivali cities in the Thane district.

They have joined the party in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, state Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde. It should be noted that this comes amid a raging political faceoff in Maharashtra between the MNS and the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) over the use of loudspeakers.

Second Non-bailable Warrant issued against MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Meanwhile, a one more non-bailable warrant has been issued against MNS supremo Raj Thackeray. The non-bailable warrant was issued by a Parli court in Maharashtra's Beed district. Thackeray was booked in 2008 under sections 143, 109 and 117 of IPC and Section 135 of Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. Before this, on May 3, a Sangli court had issued issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in the 2008 case. The court had asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to arrest Thackeray and present him before it.

Raj Thackeray demands removal of loudspeakers

In his mega rally on May 1, MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. On Wednesday, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to the MNS president under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence.