Several MNS Leaders Quit Party After Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Ultimatum

The Maharashtra Navanirman Sena's Raj Thackeray faced a major jolt, as over 35 leaders from the Mumbai and Marathwada region of the party decided to quit, after the announcement by the party supremo of an ultimatum for the loudspeaker over Mosques to be removed before May 3. They have resigned both from their party responsibility and membership. The workers were unhappy, no consultations were done in the party before taking a stand on the issue of loudspeaker on Mosques. They were also apprehensive, something bad will happen on their side in the future.

The letter written by MNS's Maharashtra General Secretary Feroze Khan stated, "In our working relationship, since the party was formed, in the last 16 years, it is only now that you are doubting about Mosques, Azaan and Madrasas. Why did you not raise these issues before, we would have discussed over it," and further said Thackeray might not have committed a mistake but, surely they can see something dangerous will happen with them.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

IMAGE : PTI