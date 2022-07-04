SFI Dissolves Wayanad District Committee Over Vandalism At Rahul Gandhi's Office

Days after the members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) carried out vandalism at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, the Kerala state committee of the organisation on Sunday decided to dissolve its Wayanad district committee in connection with the matter. The decision was taken at a meeting held in Thrissur on Sunday morning following which it was decided that a seven-member ad-hoc committee will be formed as an interim measure.

Sharing it in a Facebook post, the state committee further stated that the action was taken as a measure against the march carried out by the Wayanad district committee on June 24 when the SFI activities went to the Congress leader's office without the knowledge of the state committee and staged a protest which turned aggressive in a manner that brought shame upon the entire organization before the public.

Notably, speaking about the ad-hoc committee, Eldos Mathai, the present district joint secretary of SFI, would be the convener, the post added.

Rahul Gandhi visits his Wayanad office

Rahul Gandhi who was on a three-day visit to Kerala also paid a visit to his Wayanad office in Kalpetta. While speaking about the vandalism at his office, he called it an 'unfortunate' incident further adding that he is not angry with anyone.

"This is my office. But before being my office, this is the office of the people of Wayanad. It is quite unfortunate that the office has been attacked. Violence will never resolve problems. It is not good that they have acted in an irresponsible manner. I don't have any anger or hostility towards them. They are kids and they don't understand the consequences of their actions", he said.

The incident took place a week back when a violent protest was staged by SFI activities at the Congress office in Wayanad. This left several Congress workers angry and they also organized a massive rally at Kalpetta in Wayanad district and a Youth Congress protest in Kottayam that had allegedly turned violent.

Taking quick actions on the vandalism, the ruling Left government in the state also ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and further suspended the Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police for not taking any proper actions.



Image: ANI