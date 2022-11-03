SFI, KSU Clash Over Student Union Polls In Ernakulam, Maharaja’s College Shut Indefinitely

Ten students were hospitalised on November 2 in Ernakulam, Kochi after a street fight between cadres of the Students' Federation of India and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) of the Congress Party. Notably, the fight between the activists took place over the student union elections scheduled for November 28. Maharaja’s College, after the scuffle, was closed indefinitely.

The police said the incident, which occurred in the evening, was an extension of another clash in the afternoon. However, the examinations slated for November 2 were conducted as per the schedule. In the video of the clash, student activists in an absolute state of commotion can be seen involved in hand combat, while some hurled leg blows. The police can be seen intervening and lathi-charging to disperse the warring factions.

College closed indefinitely

Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam was closed indefinitely after students belonging to SFI of the Communist party and KSU of the Congress Party clashed with each other on Wednesday evening. The students scuffled again in the evening on November 2 after a fight in the afternoon after two college girls complained they were abused allegedly by the opposite faction.

The police said, “We are collecting the exact reason that led to the clashes,” and added that two separate cases will be filed pertaining to the clashes, one for the evening clash in front of the Ernakulam General Hospital and a separate case for the fight inside the college campus in the afternoon.

Injured students hospitalised

10 students suffered injuries, including minor fractures in the clash, and were admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital. Four students have been arrested. Subsequently, the college authorities have suspended the classes indefinitely.

Due to the incident, a felicitation programme scheduled for November 3 was also cancelled.

(With agency inputs)