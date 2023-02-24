SFI Protests Against Alleged Attack By TMC Student Wing, Blocks Road In Kolkata

Supporters of the left students wing SFI blocked the arterial College Street-M G Road crossing in Kolkata for some time on Thursday to protest against an alleged attack by Trinamool Congress students wing at the boys' hostel of nearby Presidency University on the previous night.

The TMCP however denied the charges and accused SFI of spreading lies to falsely implicate the organisation which, it claimed, does not have a base in the Presidency campus.

Presidency University SFI leader Debnik Paul said a group of TMCP activists threw stones at the hostel and tried to break the locked main gate with tree branches on Wednesday night.

They also threatened to beat up the boarders for supporting SFI, he alleged.

While Paul said the local police station refused to register an FIR, a police official said there was no report of any such incident but they were CCTV footage of the area.

Around 100 students of Presidency University, supporters and members of SFI, blocked the College Street-M G Road crossing for over 30 minutes demanding action against the alleged attackers on the hostel boarders.

They also said boarders, who are from different parts of the country, are feeling insecure after the attack.

The police official said vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time due to the blockade but there was no untoward incident as the police persuaded the demonstrators to leave the spot after half an hour.

TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya claimed that SFI doesn't want us to grow in the Presidency campus as they have become wary of TMCP's “increasing popularity” among students.

"The attack was the handiwork of SFI and TMCP has no role in it," he said.