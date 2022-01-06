'SFJ Instigates': BJP's Sirsa Rages At Separatist Bounty To Block PM; Urges Central Action

After Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu lauded the farmers for 'blocking PM Modi's cavalcade' in Ferozepur as seen in a video, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday lashed out at Pannu, urging the Centre to take action against him for instigating people to indulge in violence.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, "Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been running this campaign since last many years. His whole purpose is to be in the news and for that he has been claiming to offer awards. He cannot be taken seriously. But he has been instigating the youth, the people to do wrong things, and especially when we talk about the Prime Minister in such a manner, it is a serious issue. They are defaming us. The Govt of India should take action against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu."

Lauding the farmers for 'blocking PM Modi's cavalcade' in Ferozepur, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday, termed it a start for 'Khalistan freedom'. Issuing a video message, Pannu, claimed that Sikhs had chased Modi out of Punjab and that the upcoming polls will decide the Khalistan referendum. In a provocative video (dated January 3, 2022) ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on stage that his visit was cancelled "due to some reason". It was then revealed that the PM's convoy was blocked by 'protestors' for 15-20 minutes. Moreover, the Punjab Government failed to deploy additional security as a part of the contingency plan. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bhatinda Airport. The MHA has sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

Image: ANI, Republic World