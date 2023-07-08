SGPC Opposes UCC, Says India Doesn't Need It, Adds It's Against Minorities

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) opposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Saturday (July 8) during a meeting in Amritsar. SGPC president Hajinder Singh Dhami said that UCC is not required in the country and added that the body took the decision after a marathon meeting of SGPC members and Sikh historians.

According to the SGPC president, UCC would discriminate against the minority communities in the country. "Every religion has its own norms and values as well as laws. No one is interfering in anyone's religious law. Then what is the need of UCC in the country?" Dhami asked. He added that the 21st Law Commissions had rejected the implementation of UCC in India.

The SGPC president said that it is concerned about the rights of Sikhs and works towards securing them too. "Our duty is to secure and protect the rights of Sikh religion and UCC is a direct attack on minorities. We are opposing UCC to protect Sikh rights as all Sikhs in the world hold their trust regarding the religious decisions," he said.

While the implementation of UCC is unlikely to have an impact on the Sikh religion and rights of its followers, the SGPC has made it clear that it is opposed to the same.

A few days back Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the prominent political parties in Punjab, had also opposed UCC and called it an attack on minorities.

Law Commission on UCC

The Law Commission on Friday (July 7) cautioned people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages and calls in its name pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It urged people to "exercise caution" and rely on official sources, including its website, for accurate information.



In its disclaimer, the law panel referred to "certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages" being circulated pertaining to the UCC. "It has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law Commission has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaims any responsibility or endorsement thereof," it said.

