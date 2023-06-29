SGPC Opposes Uniform Civil Code

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Thursday opposed the Uniform Civil Code, citing concerns about the potential erosion of traditions, culture, and the unique identity of minorities.

His remarks came a day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that the implementation of UCC throughout the country would have an adverse impact on minority and tribal communities.

Speaking to the media here, Dhami said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an apex gurdwara body, has taken a firm stand against the UCC and opposed its implementation.

On the issue of the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Dhami criticised the AAP government in Punjab for interfering in religious matters, saying it was a "direct violation of the rights of the Sikhs".

The SGPC has already passed a resolution, opposing the state government's meddling in Sikh religious affairs, said Dhami.

Dhami further said the SGPC has plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take up the issue of the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with him.

The Punjab Assembly on June 20 passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The SGPC has been opposing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, claiming that the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 can only be amended by Parliament.

To a question on the broadcasting of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple, Dhami said it was not solely about a specific channel, but rather it was the "undue interference" of the state government in Sikh religious matters.

He emphasised the SGPC's commitment to safeguarding the Sikh community's rights and heritage, stating that they would not permit any amendments to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925.

Asked about the possible launch of a YouTube channel for broadcasting 'gurbani kirtan', Dhami said a sub-committee was looking into it, he said.

Last month, Dhami had said that open tenders would soon be called for the broadcast of a sacred hymn. A five-member committee was also formed for this purpose.

Currently, Gurbani is broadcast from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel often linked to the Badal family. The current agreement with G-Next Media Private Limited (PTC Channel) for the broadcast of Gurbani will expire in July.

The SGPC also raised concerns about the safety and security of Sikhs residing in Pakistan, urging the government to take proactive measures to protect the well-being of their fellow Sikhs in the neighbouring country.

Dhami was here to attend 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) held at Gurdwara Bahadurgarh Sahib.