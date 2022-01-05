SGPC Warns Punjab Dy CM Over Letter To Akal Takht Jathedar; 'stay Within Limits'

In a stern response to Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's letter to the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami warned him to "stay within his limits" and instead "look under his own cot".

Dhami's reaction came after Dy CM Randhawa in a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar expressed concerns about extending support to the Akali Dal.

Further in his statement on the Deputy Chief Minister's letter, the SGPC president remarked that he has no right to interfere in religious affairs because his party, Congress, unseemly attempted to end the Sikh community by committing genocide of Sikhs.

Attacking Congress leaders over interfering in religious matters, he further said that the leaders of Congress had demolished Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandar Sahib, known as the holiest shrine of Sikhs and didn't have the right to talk about religious matters as they should not forget their own party's misdeeds.

Also in reference to the Deputy Chief Minister's appeal to Jathedar Harpreet Singh, Dhami said that the Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme and the dignity of its Jathedar Sahib is very high.

"However, the Congress leaders are undermining the traditions and are creating confusion in the community", he alleged.

Punjab deputy CM should speak about the 1984 Sikh genocide committed by Congress: SGPC President

Further lashing out at the Congress, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami also raised questions on Congress' silence over the 1984 Sikhs genocide committed by the party. Recalling the bullet-hit injured holy Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the 1984 military attacks at Sri Harmandar Sahib, he remarked, "This sacrilege committed by Congress has become a forever mark on Sikh psyche and the coming generations will never forget this too."

Calling them a "murderous class of leaders", the SGPC president said that Congress should never forget the misdeeds of their own party.

Earlier this week, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Ministry, expressed concerns on the appeal made by Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh, to strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal on the occasion of Protest Day.

Furthermore, he also appealed to the Jathedar to act against the Badal father-son duo, accusing them of committing the sacrilege.

Image: ANI