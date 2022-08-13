Shah Faesal Appointed As Deputy Secretary In Tourism Ministry After Rejoining Govt Service

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Three and a half years after he created a stir by resigning from IAS, Shah Faesal was finally appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Union Tourism Ministry. Hailing from the Lolab village in north Kashmir, Faesal whose father was killed by terrorists in 2002, was a doctor by profession. In 2009, he created history by becoming the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to top the Union Public Service Commission exam. On January 9, 2019, he put in his papers in protest against "unabated killings in Kashmir, the marginalisation of Muslims and subversion of public institutions" by the Centre.
Quashing rumours about his joining the National Conference, Faisal floated his own party- the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement in March 2019 with an aim to contest the Assembly polls due that year. After the abrogation of Article 370, he came down heavily on the Centre in an interview with the BBC. On the intervening night of August 14-15, 2019, he was detained at the Delhi airport from where he was set to visit Turkey and sent back to Srinagar. While he was initially kept at a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel, he was later shifted to the MLAs' hostel.
While the IAS officer was released on June 3, 2020, after the Public Safety Act charges were dropped against him, he was put under house arrest for a brief while. In August 2020, he bid adieu to politics by quitting JKPM. In a sign of rapprochement, he gradually began praising the Centre's policies on Twitter and expressed regret for some of his statements made in the past. Faesal joined the government service in April this year after the Union government accepted his application to withdraw his resignation.
Taking to Twitter on April 27 to comment on the new phase of his life, Shah Faesal opined, "8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down". He added, "Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance. Setbacks make us stronger. And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past. I turn 39 next month. And I'm really excited to start all over again."