Shah Faesal Appointed As Deputy Secretary In Tourism Ministry After Rejoining Govt Service

Three and a half years after he created a stir by resigning from IAS, Shah Faesal was finally appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Union Tourism Ministry. Hailing from the Lolab village in north Kashmir, Faesal whose father was killed by terrorists in 2002, was a doctor by profession. In 2009, he created history by becoming the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to top the Union Public Service Commission exam. On January 9, 2019, he put in his papers in protest against "unabated killings in Kashmir, the marginalisation of Muslims and subversion of public institutions" by the Centre.

Detention and release

Quashing rumours about his joining the National Conference, Faisal floated his own party- the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement in March 2019 with an aim to contest the Assembly polls due that year. After the abrogation of Article 370, he came down heavily on the Centre in an interview with the BBC. On the intervening night of August 14-15, 2019, he was detained at the Delhi airport from where he was set to visit Turkey and sent back to Srinagar. While he was initially kept at a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel, he was later shifted to the MLAs' hostel.

While the IAS officer was released on June 3, 2020, after the Public Safety Act charges were dropped against him, he was put under house arrest for a brief while. In August 2020, he bid adieu to politics by quitting JKPM. In a sign of rapprochement, he gradually began praising the Centre's policies on Twitter and expressed regret for some of his statements made in the past. Faesal joined the government service in April this year after the Union government accepted his application to withdraw his resignation.