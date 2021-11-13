Shah hails Yogi’s work in UP, seeks another term for BJP

Basti (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effecting an all-round development of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought another term for the BJP with a record victory to let it take forward its 'vikas ki aandhi" .

"A lot has been done by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and (CM) Yogi ji but a lot still needs to be done,” Shah said addressing people attending the inauguration of the 'Sansad khel mahakumbh' here by him “The 'vikas ki aandhi' (the development wave) has to be taken forward for which your blessings are required once again. Will we get it?” he asked.

“In the coming elections, a record-breaking victory has to be given to the Bharatiya Janata Party for it," the home minister added.

Starting Friday, Shah is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding Adityanath for his making UP a “riot-free state”, the home minister asked if there are any more mafia elements seen now in the state.

"The elections are around the corner. I want to ask you if any mafia is seen now in the entire Purvanchal. Have the mafias not been removed?" Home Minister Shah asked.

Attributing UP’s development to the elimination of Mafia barons by the Yogi government, Shah said, "The state where law and order is not right, no development can take place.” “Be it agriculture, education, industry or infrastructure, an all-round development is taking in UP place under the leadership of Yogi ji," he stressed.

Referring to previous governments' tenure, he said, “Once the policemen here were afraid of ‘bahubalis’ (strongmen) but the situation is different now”.

“There were riots and curfew but this change has been brought by the Yogi Adityanath government,” Shah said.

Hailing Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and citing an array of statistics on various welfare schemes of the government, Shah said no prime minister since Independence has been able to do as much work for farmers as Modi has done.

"Modi himself is an MP from UP and is continuously working for the state's development. He has opened the coffers of the government of India for UP and Purvanchal,” he said.

“As a result of this, the state has performed very well in different schemes of the central government and has become the second largest economy in the country," the home minister added.

Shah also lauded the party MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi, for organising the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh" here, saying he himself is an MP, but he cannot organise a sporting event like it.

“Different kinds of changes are being seen today in UP at the same time. While projects worth crores are being inaugurated on one hand, a ‘khel mahakumbh’ connecting youth is being held on the other hand,” he added. PTI SAB RAX RAX

