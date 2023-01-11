Amit Shah Launches Sanjeev Sanyal’s ‘Revolutionaries’, Says 'it Will Clear Misconceptions'

Speaking at the release of Indian economist Sanjeev Sanyal’s book 'Revolutionaries: The other story of how India won its freedom', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the book will clear many misconceptions related to Indian independence.

Further acknowledging PM Modi’s efforts to break the shackles of the colonial past, Shah said that history should be written on the basis of reality.

Elaborating on the name of the book, Shah said, “Revolutionaries: The other story of how India won its freedom, the name itself is the summary of the book. Only one point of view has been circulated through academics, history as well as other means.”

“The only narrative that a movement under Congress got us independence has a significant role in history and that is correct. But the narrative that Congress has a monopoly over contribution towards the independence movement is completely wrong,” he added.

‘History should be written on the basis of reality’: Shah

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking the shackles of the colonial past, the Union Home Minister said, “In line with PM Modi's intention of getting rid of any remnants of the colonial past, the most important is freeing history from that. Veer Savarkar tried it for the first time by calling the 1857 revolt as the first war of independence.”

“History gives rise to many beliefs. But history cannot be written on the basis of defeat and victory. Efforts also have many dimensions. History should be written on the basis of reality. Should write on the basis of evaluation of efforts,” Shah added.

Giving an edge to Sanyal’s book, the Union minister stated, “People responsible for evaluating and writing history of our independence for our youths have made mistakes as they failed to provide our perspective. The British had gone but their mentality remained engraved and this book will help remove that confusion.”

Shah denies Mughals being 1st empire

Denying the claims that the Mughals were the first empire that ruled India for more than 200 years, Amit Shah said, “Can we not identify at least 300 persons who made our country great? Every time we have been told that the Mughals were the first Empire, but that isn’t the case! There have been empires that have ruled this country for more than 200 years.”

Sanjeev Sanyal’s Revolutionaries

Sanjeev Sanyal’s book, ‘Revolutionaries: The other story of how India won its freedom' talks about numerous viewpoints on history. The book talks more about the revolutionaries who played a crucial role in the independence movement and whose violent yet courageous actions of opposition to the British raj made them realise that they no longer have control over Indians.