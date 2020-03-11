Shah Won't Accept Responsibility For Delhi Riots, Must Resign: Gogoi Explains Cong Walkout

Shortly after the Congress staged a walkout during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha assembly, party leader Gaurav Gogoi said that that Shah refused to take responsibility for the Delhi riots and should, therefore, resign as the Home Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Gaurav Gogoi said Amit Shah should have followed the 'Rajdharma' and resigned from his position soon after riots, instead of praising himself for the actions taken over the situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah refuses to accept any responsibility for the Delhi riots. He should have resigned following the principles of Rajdharma. Instead he is only patting himself on the back. Therefore @INCIndia has boycotted his speech. #AmitShahMustResign — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) March 11, 2020

Congress MPs stage walkout as Amit Shah speaks on Delhi riots

Sixteen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout.

Amit Shah detailed how the Delhi Police had managed to quell the riots within 36 hours and also put forth that the force had managed to limit the riots to 4% of Delhi's area.

On the criticism that Shah attended the event for US President Donald Trump, the Home Minister said, "US President's program was pre-scheduled; it was in my constituency; my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when the US President visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area."

He also said that he did not visit the riots affected area because he did not want to waste resources on his security.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

