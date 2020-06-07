Shah Slams Corona Politics By Oppn, Says 'entire Nation United After PM Modi's Appeal'

While addressing a digital rally in Bihar on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack at the opposition asking them what they had done for the country except criticize the government's work during the pandemic. Shah while slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that despite his claims of waiving off debt loans during their tenure, it had been the BJP that had provided direct benefit transfers of Rs 42,000 crore into the accounts of people.

Read: Amit Shah Says 'not A Political Rally, But Jan Samwad', Kicks Off Bihar's 'virtual' Rally

"Rahul Gandhi always claims that the Congress government used to forgive the debt of farmers. He always shouts to claim that Cong Govt waived off loans. Dont know how many crores were? It was Narendra Modi ji who arranged through the Kisan Samman Nidhi Rs 72,000 crore to be infused into the bank accounts of 9.5 crore farmers every year," said Shah.

'Entire country united after PM's appeal'

Earlier in the day, RJD led by Tejeshwi Yadav organised the 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' urging citizens to clang plates (Thalis) and bowls (Katoras) as a mark of protest against the BJP. Attacking the opposition for the criticizing the government during the pandemic Shah said, "The opposition during the pandemic times is banging thalis, criticising us. But Modi ji is joining the country in this fight against this dangerous pandemic. The entire country has united after his appeal."

Read: Bihar: Youth JDU Members Slam RJD's 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', Claps To Oppose Rally

"Janata curfew is a golden example, Without the use of police force, the entire country respected his wishes, be it banging utensils, or lighting diyas. Some people termed this as political propaganda. They don't understand, these are ways to unite the nation. This is the first national pandemic that not only the government has fought against but the entire population of 130 crores has united against. Such a massive population has come together. These 130 crore people stand like a mountain with PM Modi in this fight against the pandemic," said Shah.

As the COVID-19 pandemic restricts people to attend large scale gatherings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday kickstarted the NDA poll campaign for the Bihar assembly polls through a digital rally. Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in October-November this year.

While Nitish Kumar will seek fourth consecutive win, it will be a do or die battle for Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. The RJD is led by Tejashwi in his absence who is behind bars for his role in the multi-crore fodder scam. The grand alliance of opposition comprises 5 political parties - RJD, RLSP, HAM, VIP and Congress. The ruling NDA comprises 3 political parties, JD(U), BJP and LJP.

(Image credit- @BJP4India)

Read: Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Opposition For Neglecting Bihar; Highlights PM Modi's Efforts