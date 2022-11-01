Shah Targets Cong With 'ma-beta Party' Barb, Says Repeat BJP Govt In Himachal By Breaking Tradition

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah launched an attack on Tuesday on the "ma-beta" Congress party both in Himachal Pradesh and in Delhi, wondering how can those facing a chargesheet provide a good government in the hill state.

Shah also said gone are the days of "raja-rani" and it is the time of common people in a democracy like India.

Addressing a public rally here in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and Bhattiyat MLA Bikram Singh Jaryal, he urged the voters to re-elect the saffron party to power in the state by breaking the tradition of not repeating a government.

Shah said he has heard the speeches of Congress leaders and they have nothing to say apart from banking on the tradition of alternative governments in the hill state.

"Change this tradition of alternative governments and repeat the BJP in the state. Form a BJP government for the second time by breaking this tradition and we will ensure a drugs-free Himachal by putting an end to the business of narcotics here. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji has taken a pledge for a drugs-free India in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the home minister said to a roaring audience.

"I have heard the speeches of Congress leaders. They have nothing to say except stressing on the 'riwaz' (tradition)," he said, coining a new slogan -- "Ek bar BJP, bar bar BJP".

Accusing the Congress of trying to create divisions between upper and lower Himachal, Shah said, "But Rahul baba, upper Himachal and lower Himachal both belong to the BJP and so does every nook and corner of the state." Alleging that the Congress was responsible for "scams" involving a total amount Rs 12 lakh crore during its government at the Centre, the home minister said, "Still not satiated, they have now come to Himachal Pradesh. How can those facing a chargesheet give a good government in the state?" "There is democracy in the country and gone are the days of raja-rani. It is the time of common people. We have to elect a government that works for the development of the state," he quipped.

Noting that there is nothing in the name of development in the speeches of the Congress leaders, Shah said, "In Delhi, it is a ma-beta party and here too, it is a ma-beta party, where there is no place for youngsters. Youngsters have a place only in the BJP." His remarks came in an apparent reference to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh.

Stressing on Modi's development plank and his fondness for Himachal Pradesh, he said the prime minister has worked here for years and that is why he is familiar with every corner of the state.

Shah also recalled that the BJP has laid a web of roads in the state and that a medical college is coming up in Chamba.

"When there is a double-engine government, it has its own strength. If anyone has benefitted the most during the Modi government, it is the 80 crore poor people of the country," he said enumerating a number of central schemes.

Shah alleged that during the previous UPA rule in the country, terrorists used to behead Indian soldiers every now and then but the Congress leaders would not even say a word as they feared losing their vote bank.

"But now, it is the Modi government and not that of mauni baba Manmohan Singh," he said, referring to the surgical strikes inside Pakistan.

Shah also reminded people of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it was Modi who made these things possible.

"You will see a magnificent, sky-touching Ram temple after 2024 and you should book your tickets," he said while also highlighting the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

"The Congress was trying to insult our heritage, our religious sites and icons, but Modiji, without worrying about vote banks, made these possible," Shah said.

The home minister paid homage to the jawans from Himachal Pradesh who laid down their lives for the nation and said the state sends the highest number of soldiers to the armed forces.

Shah is scheduled to address a series of rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh during his two-day tour of the hill state.

Polling will be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the counting of votes taken up on December 8. The BJP is seeking a re-election in the state, while the Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the saffron party, even as new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to capture new political space.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)