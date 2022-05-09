The anti-encroachment drive that began in Dehli's Shaheen Bagh today, has sparked a war of words between Congress and BJP, with the latter slamming attempts to "communalize" the drive. Workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition Congress joined locals in blocking bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh as the municipality officials began demolishing illegal establishments in the area.

AAP and Congress leaders created a ruckus by climbing atop bulldozers and raising slogans against the BJP-controlled South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"This (anti-encroachment drive) is happening because (Delhi BJP chief) Adesh Gupta and BJP have sponsored this action. I oppose it. This is our local issue, I am the block president," said Congress Leader Parvez Alam, who also joined protests in Shaheen Bagh. He demanded notices from the municipal body before razing shops and houses in the region.

Taking strong objection to the protests, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala accused Congress of playing the "victimhood vote bank veto card" in Shaheen Bagh.

"Action on illegal encroachments is being taken in Kalindi Kunj, Sangam Vihar, Amar colony, New Friends Colony and Lodhi road too. But for Congress and its dishaheen (directionless) ecosystem action is only protesting in Shaheen Bagh. From electricity supply in Rajasthan to uniforms to anti-encroachment drive, Congress tries to communalise everything for votebank ," Poonawala said.

"Is illegal encroachment secular in Shaheen Bagh? Why should action not be taken here just like it is being taken in Lodhi Colony/Sriniwaspuri/Kalindi Kunj, etc?" he further asked.

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 9, 2022

Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive

Delhi municipal authorities had come under fire from several civil rights groups and Opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention. The SDMC has now prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh.

On May 5, the demolition drive in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh was deferred due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

On May 10, the drive is slated to be conducted near the Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir, and near JLN Metro station, civic officials said.